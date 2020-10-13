Gowda dissolves JDS Kerala unit, appoints new president

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS president HD Deve Gowda on Monday dissolved the party unit in Kerala and appointed former minister Mathew T Thomas as the new president. In a statement, Gowda said he has dissolved the Kerala Pradesh JDS unit with immediate effect as the unit president C K Nanu has not taken any steps to strengthen the party.

“On the contrary, he has acted to destabilize the party and has not consulted the core committee,” he said. Nanu was issued notice by B M Farooq, JDS national working president on September 24, but he had not replied to it. Gowda said he has appointed Mathew Thomas as president of the ad-hoc committee of the Kerala Pradesh JDS and also appointed other members of the committee. Jose Thettayil has been appointed as vice president.