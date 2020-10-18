Karnataka High Court dismisses mining firms’ petitions 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of criminal petitions seeking to quash the November 2016 order of the CBI Special Court which directed that charges be framed against them for illegal extraction and transport of iron ore.

Justice John Michael Cunha dismissed the petitions filed by Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Private Limited, its Managing Director Satish Sail, and Prem Chand Garg, Shri Lal Mahal Limited, and Sushil Kumar Valecha.

The petitioners contended that there was no material to frame charges against them, and sought to be discharged. “I do not find any error or infirmity in the impugned orders... I do not find any justifiable reason to interfere with the impugned orders,” Justice Cunha said. The case relates to illegal extraction of 50.79 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore from Karnataka’s forests between January 1, 2009-May 31, 2010.