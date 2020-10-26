Robot to run Covid testing machine in Dharwad's DIMHANS 

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: The Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS) will soon get equipped by a robot-run Liquid Handler testing machine for Covid-19.

The institute on Monday achieved the milestone by completing 1 lakh Covid-19 swab tests.

The testing lab was set up at DIMHANS in April and it was the third centre in the North Karnataka region. The centre got established after the number of patients started increasing rapidly and it also eased pressure on the testing lab at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

DIMHANS Director Mahesh Desai said the centre catered to the need of neighbouring districts too. As the number of testing increased, the government also extended its support by providing machines and others. The centre tested 200 swab tests on day one after completing the trial tests. As of now, around 1,02,000 tests have been done.

“The centre is one among top seven centres in the state which has completed 1 lakh swab tests and now the centre will get equipped with Liquid Handler, a new testing machine which will be handled by robots. However, much about that equipment will be known after the demonstration,” he added.

For the achievement, people from the entire region have extended their gratitude including ministers. The general public opined that the facilities for staff at such centres should be extended and the government and concerned department should take care of that. The staff in such centres are risking their lives for others' safety and good health.