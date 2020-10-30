STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Following ICMR nod, Karnataka joins BCG vaccine trials against COVID-19

The BCG vaccine is typically used against Tuberculosis (TB) and mandatorily given to children in India. Apart from preventing TB, it also prevents many respiratory illnesses.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

The BCG vaccine is administered routinely to all newborns as part of the national childhood immunisation programme to prevent tuberculosis (Photo | AP)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There may be a ray of hope in protecting the most vulnerable section of society, the elderly, from the dreaded Sars-CoV-2 virus which is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) thumbs up that the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine was effective in shielding the elderly against Covid, medical institutes in Bengaluru and Mysuru are undertaking studies to test its efficacy.

Trials of the BCG vaccine will be conducted at Raja Rajeshwari Medical College and Hospital (RRMCH) and Narayana Health, in Bengaluru, and Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMCRI) and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (where the trials are already on) in Mysuru.

The BCG vaccine is typically used against Tuberculosis (TB) and mandatorily given to children in India. Apart from preventing TB, it also prevents many respiratory illnesses.

The BCG vaccines were administered in India as early as 1948, and, on Thursday, an ICMR study concluded that it was effective in the elderly against Covid-19.

As part of the trials, which have already been approved by ICMR, the volunteers — all elderly citizens aged 60-80 years and free from Covid-19 and TB — will be administered a booster dose of BCG vaccine at RRMCH. Over the next nine months, the participants will be monitored for presence of antibodies in their blood and how they respond.

JSS Academy in second phase of vaccine trials

“We will observe if the vaccine results in immuno-protective action against Covid-19, by developing antibodies and T-Cell immunity against the coronavirus,” said Dr Vivek G, Assistant Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, RRMCH, which is conducting the study on 150 volunteers.

The JSS Academy started the trials on September 23 and is in the second phase of the study. So far, the institute has screened 150 participants of which 80 have been vaccinated.

Twenty one participants are included in the immunology cohort. Another 27 participants are yet to be vaccinated in another two days.

Dr Alben Sigamani, head of research at Narayana Health, said they screened 30 out of 300 people so far. “It is a two-stage process. We first screen them for history of Covid-19 or exposure to patients, with RT-PCR and antibody tests. The second stage is to screen them for latent TB with chest X-ray and antigen test. Those who do not consent to be vaccinated will form the control arm of the study. one person has been vaccinated so far and six more are in the line. They will be followed up for six months,” Dr Sigamani said.

MODERNA VACCINE  SET FOR LAUNCH

Amid the pandemic, Moderna Inc is getting ready to launch its mRNA-1273 anti-Covid-19 vaccine, according to its CEO Stephane Bancel.

The company has signed several supply agreements globally with various governments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka bcg vaccine BCG vaccine trials covid ICMR
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp