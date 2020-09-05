STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Actress Ragini Dwivedi’s arrest blows lid off drug racket in Sandalwood

During Ravishankar’s interrogation, the police learnt about actors attending parties to consume drugs.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi being brought for questioning in connection with the drug racket case at the CCB head office in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi being brought for questioning in connection with the drug racket case at the CCB head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi for her alleged links with the drug racket in the Kannada film industry (Sandalwood). The police have also nabbed the prime accused Viren Khanna — termed as a ‘big catch’ — from New Delhi and also a realtor from Bengaluru, taking the total number of arrests to four.Ragini was arrested after a thorough four-hour search of her Yelahanka residence early on Friday which was followed by five hours of grilling. 

After filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh gave his statement to the CCB about drug abuse in Sandalwood, the police acted quickly and arrested K Ravishankar, an employee at the Jayanagar Regional Transport Office. He claimed to be a “close acquaintance” of Ragini, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed at a press conference on Friday afternoon. Indrajit had earlier claimed on a TV channel that at least 15 persons from Sandalwood were involved in the drug trade.

During Ravishankar’s interrogation, the police learnt about actors attending parties to consume drugs. He is said to have revealed to the police that he carried drugs, to be supplied to the guests at the parties. Ravishankar has been suspended after his alleged involvement came to light soon after his arrest.Following the revelations, Ragini was served a notice by the CCB, summoning her to depose before them on Thursday.  However, the actress is said to have sent her lawyers to request postponing her deposition until Monday, which the CCB rejected, and instead, asked her to depose before them on Friday. 

Ravishankar spilled beans onrave party locations in B’luru

“Ravishankar has confessed that he was actively involved in the drug trade and gave the police some details about the parties and the places where they are held in the city. He also told the police that he is in a close relationship with the actress and they had a common party circle where drugs were also offered,” said Pant. “They have a known supply channel for the contraband drugs,” he added. The Commissioner said that Ravishankar and Rahul Shetty were regular faces at some of the drug parties in the city. Rahul is an architect and has some business interests in Sri Lanka.

“The investigation will take time, but we will take it to a logical end. We will free the city of the drug menace. The police are on the brink of cracking some other big cases related to drugs,” he added. Last week, the CCB had arrested three drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and seized 204 kg of marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 1 crore from them. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had also arrested three peddlers, including a woman from the city, and seized a huge cache of MDMA and LSD blots. Their interrogation had revealed the names of “some prominent musicians and actors” in Bengaluru.

Kingpin held in Delhi
The prime accused and ‘kingpin’ of the drug racket, Viren Khanna, was arrested from New Delhi by the CCB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drug racket Sandalwood CCB Ragini Dwivedi
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp