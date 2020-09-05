STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Prasanna starts freedom struggle, Charaka staff on Satyagraha

As part of the Satyagraha, employees of Charaka and others cleaned the premises of the panchayat in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district and staged a silent protest.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Charaka founder and activist Prasanna along with the society members desilt the Virupaksha tank in Heggodu gram panchayat limits | express

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The slowdown in the Indian economy in 2019 did not affect Charaka Women’s Multipurpose Industrial Cooperative Society, but it appears that the pandemic was the straw that broke the camel’s back. On Friday, its founder, theatreperson Prasanna, launched what he called the Second Freedom Movement in front of Heggodu gram panchayat, urging not just his fellow workers at Charaka, but also all workers who have been victimised by the government’s failure to address the economic challenges thrown up by the pandemic, to protest against a failed system.

As part of the Satyagraha, employees of Charaka and others cleaned the premises of the panchayat in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district and staged a silent protest. MLA Haratalu Halappa and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa came to the spot and assured them of their support.Since its inception, Charaka has grown to employ 800 people in seven districts. Unsold inventory and delayed government payments forced Charaka to declare insolvency on August 28. However, despite this, it has offered petty jobs to about 250 employees such as cleaning lakes, building mud walls, doing Hase Chittara paintings so that they are able to make ends meet, Prasanna said.

“Charaka represents other village industries. It was a successful village industry but is now in distress. The worsening financial condition of Charaka is an example of how other village industries are in difficulty due to the present crisis. Meanwhile, the failed Panchayat Raj system and official apathy has worsened the condition of these industries,” Prasanna told TNIE. 

All village industries are incurring losses, and the time has come for them to take this protest to the next level. People depending on other professions in villages will stage similar Satyagrahas in front of their gram panchayats in silence, to draw the attention of officials, he said.Prasanna said that for over a decade, Charaka had a public-private partnership with the State government for various projects worth Rs 2.4 crore, of which the state has to bear Rs 1.4 crore.

“Officials have shown no interest in releasing money. Charaka has been supporting weavers and dye manufacturers from its own funds for almost two years. But that is exhausted. We have unsold stock of Rs 3 crore. If the government releases Rs 50 lakh towards marketing incentives, it will help the society,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyagraha Indian economy slowdown
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp