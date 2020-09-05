Prasanna starts freedom struggle, Charaka staff on Satyagraha

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The slowdown in the Indian economy in 2019 did not affect Charaka Women’s Multipurpose Industrial Cooperative Society, but it appears that the pandemic was the straw that broke the camel’s back. On Friday, its founder, theatreperson Prasanna, launched what he called the Second Freedom Movement in front of Heggodu gram panchayat, urging not just his fellow workers at Charaka, but also all workers who have been victimised by the government’s failure to address the economic challenges thrown up by the pandemic, to protest against a failed system.

As part of the Satyagraha, employees of Charaka and others cleaned the premises of the panchayat in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district and staged a silent protest. MLA Haratalu Halappa and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa came to the spot and assured them of their support.Since its inception, Charaka has grown to employ 800 people in seven districts. Unsold inventory and delayed government payments forced Charaka to declare insolvency on August 28. However, despite this, it has offered petty jobs to about 250 employees such as cleaning lakes, building mud walls, doing Hase Chittara paintings so that they are able to make ends meet, Prasanna said.

“Charaka represents other village industries. It was a successful village industry but is now in distress. The worsening financial condition of Charaka is an example of how other village industries are in difficulty due to the present crisis. Meanwhile, the failed Panchayat Raj system and official apathy has worsened the condition of these industries,” Prasanna told TNIE.

All village industries are incurring losses, and the time has come for them to take this protest to the next level. People depending on other professions in villages will stage similar Satyagrahas in front of their gram panchayats in silence, to draw the attention of officials, he said.Prasanna said that for over a decade, Charaka had a public-private partnership with the State government for various projects worth Rs 2.4 crore, of which the state has to bear Rs 1.4 crore.

“Officials have shown no interest in releasing money. Charaka has been supporting weavers and dye manufacturers from its own funds for almost two years. But that is exhausted. We have unsold stock of Rs 3 crore. If the government releases Rs 50 lakh towards marketing incentives, it will help the society,” he said.