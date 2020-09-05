STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puttur sees most deaths in Dakshina Kannada district

Puttur taluk with 358 Covid cases and 23 deaths has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate of 6.42 per cent, as compared to other taluks in Dakshina Kannada district.

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Puttur taluk with 358 Covid cases and 23 deaths has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate of 6.42 per cent, as compared to other taluks in Dakshina Kannada district.So far, the district has recorded 13,479 cases and 381 deaths. Though Mangaluru has registered 8,988 cases and recorded the highest number of 218 deaths, the overall mortality rate stands at 2.82%. Bantwal with 1,772 cases and 46 deaths had the mortality rate of 2.59 per cent. Belthangady with 856 cases and 11 deaths had the 1.28 per cent fatality rate. Sullia has registered 684 cases and four deaths with a mortality rate of 0.58%. Of those who have travelled from other districts, 821 tested positive, while 79 died, taking the fatality rate to 9.62 per cent.

According to the district health department, of 381 deaths, as many as 364 (95.53 per cent) patients had comorbidities, while deaths related to Covid-19 add up to only 4 per cent.A whopping 73 per cent of the deceased were male, while the rest female. Of the dead, 49% were in the age group of 60-80, 35% were in 41-60 years bracket, 8% were between 21 and 40 years old, 7 per cent above 80 years of age and 1 per cent of below 20 years.

The health department report stated that only 16 were Covid deaths (4%), while 276 were Covid-associated deaths (72%). As many as 84 cases were Covid coincidental deaths (22%), three were brought dead and two were non-Covid deaths. The health department has taken various measures to reduce deaths, like extensive contact tracing and active search for cases in containment zones and setting up the infrastructure.

