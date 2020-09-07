Cops to crack down on ganja growers in Chamarajanagar

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Close on the heels of the drug racket involving Sandalwood celebrities, the government has directed the police to crackdown on illegal growing of marijuana (ganja), particularly in forests and remote areas. Top police officials have directed subordinates to launch combing operations and conduct raids at farmlands, as ganja is typically cultivated in September and November.

With 49 per cent forest cover, three national parks, tiger reserves and hilly terrain in Kollegal and Hanur taluks, Chamarajanagar district attracts ganja growers and contract farmers. Police say around 100 cases of ganja cultivation and peddling were reported in the district in the past three years.

Since Hanur, in Chamarajanagar, is close to the Tamil Nadu and Kerala borders, those involved in ganja cultivation have easy access to buyers. Even peddlers from these states are involved in contract farming of the contraband in the district. Realising that it is impossible for just the police to keep a tab on ganja farming in remote areas, the department is planning to join hands with the forest and agriculture departments, and also rope in village accountants and panchayat development officers to keep their eyes and ears open.

Officers are also seeking the support of tribals to tip them off about ganja cultivation. Those informing the police will be rewarded and their identity will be kept hidden. Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas said “We have stepped up vigil at inter-state checkposts too,” she added.