STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cops to crack down on ganja growers in Chamarajanagar

Top police officials have directed subordinates to launch combing operations and conduct raids at farmlands, as ganja is typically cultivated in September and November.

Published: 07th September 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Close on the heels of the drug racket involving Sandalwood celebrities, the government has directed the police to crackdown on illegal growing of marijuana (ganja), particularly in forests and remote areas. Top police officials have directed subordinates to launch combing operations and conduct raids at farmlands, as ganja is typically cultivated in September and November.

With 49 per cent forest cover, three national parks, tiger reserves and hilly terrain in Kollegal and Hanur taluks, Chamarajanagar district attracts ganja growers and contract farmers. Police say around 100 cases of ganja cultivation and peddling were reported in the district in the past three years.

Since Hanur, in Chamarajanagar, is close to the Tamil Nadu and Kerala borders, those involved in ganja cultivation have easy access to buyers. Even peddlers from these states are involved in contract farming of the contraband in the district. Realising that it is impossible for just the police to keep a tab on ganja farming in remote areas, the department is planning to join hands with the forest and agriculture departments, and also rope in village accountants and panchayat development officers to keep their eyes and ears open.

Officers are also seeking the support of tribals to tip them off about ganja cultivation. Those informing the police will be rewarded and their identity will be kept hidden. Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas said “We have stepped up vigil at inter-state checkposts too,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ganja Chamarajanagar Sandalwood
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp