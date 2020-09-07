STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seized sub-standard seeds coated with harmful chemicals

Cases were registered at Haveri, Ballari, Hubballi and Dharwad. Under the Seeds Act, 1996, Agriculture Department inspectors can seize fake/sub-standard seeds and initiate action against offenders. 

Published: 07th September 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister B C Patil (File Photo| EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Harmful chemicals, which can cause serious health issues in both humans and animals, were used to coat thousands of tons of sub-standard seeds which were seized a few months ago, lab reports have revealed.

During the lockdown in April and May, Agriculture Department officials had seized 16,510 bags of maize seeds and 721 bags of sunflower seeds, altogether weighing about 10,000 quintals and worth Rs 5.91 crore. This is said to be the biggest seizure by the department in such a short time.

Cases were registered at Haveri, Ballari, Hubballi and Dharwad. Under the Seeds Act, 1996, Agriculture Department inspectors can seize fake/sub-standard seeds and initiate action against offenders. In nine cases registered, 40 of the 65 offenders have been arrested. “The lab reports in six of these cases said chemicals like Thiamethoxam, Imidacloprid and Metal oxide had been coated on the seeds.

We are yet to receive reports in three more cases,’’ a police officer who is part of the investigation told The New Indian Express. “As part of the investigation, we had sought the opinion of experts, who say that these chemicals are harmful for human being and animals,’’ the officer said.When contacted, Agriculture Minister B C Patil confirmed that the seized stocks of seeds were chemically treated. “There has been progress in the investigation over the last four months and chargesheet will be filed soon. We will take it to the logical end,’’ he said. 

Sub-standard seeds give less yield

In his maiden press conference after taking charge as minister, BC Patil had announced a crackdown on the fake seed mafia. A senior official of the Agriculture Department said that after Patil took over as Agriculture Minister, he had directed them to take the help of the police department. “If we had taken up the case by ourselves, it would have ended with the seizure of seeds. Now that the police are involved, they had sent the seed samples to the Agriculture University laboratories in Bengaluru as well as Dharwad for tests,’’ the official said. Sub-standard seeds lead to less yield and the produce will contain the chemicals which are a health risk, he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B C Patil seeds Harmful chemicals
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp