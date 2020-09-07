Seized sub-standard seeds coated with harmful chemicals

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Harmful chemicals, which can cause serious health issues in both humans and animals, were used to coat thousands of tons of sub-standard seeds which were seized a few months ago, lab reports have revealed.

During the lockdown in April and May, Agriculture Department officials had seized 16,510 bags of maize seeds and 721 bags of sunflower seeds, altogether weighing about 10,000 quintals and worth Rs 5.91 crore. This is said to be the biggest seizure by the department in such a short time.

Cases were registered at Haveri, Ballari, Hubballi and Dharwad. Under the Seeds Act, 1996, Agriculture Department inspectors can seize fake/sub-standard seeds and initiate action against offenders. In nine cases registered, 40 of the 65 offenders have been arrested. “The lab reports in six of these cases said chemicals like Thiamethoxam, Imidacloprid and Metal oxide had been coated on the seeds.

We are yet to receive reports in three more cases,’’ a police officer who is part of the investigation told The New Indian Express. “As part of the investigation, we had sought the opinion of experts, who say that these chemicals are harmful for human being and animals,’’ the officer said.When contacted, Agriculture Minister B C Patil confirmed that the seized stocks of seeds were chemically treated. “There has been progress in the investigation over the last four months and chargesheet will be filed soon. We will take it to the logical end,’’ he said.

Sub-standard seeds give less yield

In his maiden press conference after taking charge as minister, BC Patil had announced a crackdown on the fake seed mafia. A senior official of the Agriculture Department said that after Patil took over as Agriculture Minister, he had directed them to take the help of the police department. “If we had taken up the case by ourselves, it would have ended with the seizure of seeds. Now that the police are involved, they had sent the seed samples to the Agriculture University laboratories in Bengaluru as well as Dharwad for tests,’’ the official said. Sub-standard seeds lead to less yield and the produce will contain the chemicals which are a health risk, he explained.