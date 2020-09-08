32 kg ganja seized in Karnataka's Chinthamani: IG (Central Range) Semanth Kumar Singh

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHINTHAMANI (CHIKBALLAPUR): On the credible information under the direct supervision of Chikballapur SP Mithun Kumar, Chinthamani police arrested two persons and seized ganja weighing about 32 kgs valued at about Rs 10 lakhs and also seized a Indica car which was used for transportation, said IG (Central Range) Semanth Kumar Singh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Singh on Monday evening said that the police had received information that ganja is likely to be sold in Chinthamani after which a team, headed by Circle Inspector Anantha Kumar under the supervision of Mithun, was formed.

The team noticed an Indica car, bearing number plate AP-29-AH-9210 (Andhra Pradesh registration), which was stationed near Ramakunte Road with two persons moving suspiciously near the car.

The IG said that the team rounded the suo and seized the car and on detail verification the police found the ganja in the vehicle. "We are still verifying the details," he added. Mithun said that the arrested are Shankara (33), a resident of Guntapalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district and Shahbaz (26), resident of Siddlaghtta.

Preliminrary investigation has revaled that Shankara, who is facing criminal cases, was supplying ganja to various places from past three years. along with Shahbaz. Semanth said that a detailed investigation will be taken up, after getting all the information from the accused persons and a team will also be sent to Chittoor to nab both the accuseds' associates.

It may be recalled that during the recent visit of the IG to Chikballapur, Kolar, KGF, Bengaluru (Rural), Tumkuru and Ramanagar, he instructed his officers to arrest those who are selling all types of narcotics drugs.

Accordingly, all district SP under the range are collecting information with the help of middlemen and arresting those who are selling such drugs.

Semanth Kumar also appealed that the general public also should join hands with the police to give information on the selling and using of narcotic drugs which will help them to uproot the same and said the names and identity of the informer will be kept a secret.