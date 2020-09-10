STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka declares 130 taluks in 23 districts as flood-hit 

Belagavi district has the highest number of 14 taluks that have been declared flood affected, while the least is in Chamarajanagara and Mandya with one taluk each.

Published: 10th September 2020 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru floods

Karnataka has assessed the damage caused by floods at Rs 8,000 crore. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday declared 130 taluks in 23 districts as flood-affected in the state, and has ordered the local administrations to take up necessary relief measures there.

The government has made a declaration to this effect following the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) report.

In the backdrop of large-scale destruction caused to lives, houses, crops and basic infrastructure due to torrential rain and floods in this August monsoon season, 130 taluks in 23 districts of the state have been declared flood-affected with immediate effect until further orders, the government order said.

The government has ordered the district administration to take necessary relief measures in the taluks that have been declared flood affected in accordance with State disaster relief fund (SDRF)/NDRF norms and by strictly following the orders or circulars issued by the government from time to time, it added.

The government noted that due to torrential rain in the state in August and heavy inflow from neighbouring Maharashtra into the Krishna basin there were floods in several parts of north Karnataka, and during the same time there were floods in coastal and Malnad region too causing large-scale destruction.

Belagavi district has the highest number of 14 taluks that have been declared flood affected, while the least is in Chamarajanagara and Mandya with one taluk each.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on Monday told a central team that visited the state to assess the damage that Karnataka has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 crore due to the recent floods.

Heavy rainfall since August 1 has killed at least 20 people, displaced thousands, damaged more than 10,000 homes and crops in about 4.03 lakh hectares, and wrecked 14,182 km of roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka floods Karnataka rains Belagavi Karnataka government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp