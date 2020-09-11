STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood drug racket: ED may look into money laundering angle

The Sandalwood drug racket has caught the attention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as some of the accused in the case are allegedly involved in money laundering.

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi being brought for questioning in connection with the drug racket case at the CCB head office in Bengaluru on Friday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sandalwood drug racket has caught the attention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as some of the accused in the case are allegedly involved in money laundering. The ED officials, who met senior officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday, are believed to have exchanged information about the case.

Sources said a team of ED officials arrived at the CCB office on Thursday morning and held discussions with senior officers regarding the drugs case. “As some of the accused, who have been arrested in the case, were arranging lavish parties across the country and sourced narcotics from abroad, huge money has changed hands,” a source said. 

Arrested actors complain of health issues

“The ED officials believe that this may have been done through hawala channels. Besides, their line of investigation is where the accused got the money from and whether they are involved in money laundering,” the source said. The central agency is said to be particularly interested in Viren Khanna, as currencies of different countries were found during a raid on his house by the CCB.

Further, it is said that accused Rahul Thonse, who is a close contact of actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, runs a casino in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Several male stars from Kannada film industry had reportedly attended events at the casino. Besides, some of the accused allegedly have links with those arrested in the recent Kerala gold smuggling case too. “The ED is most likely to start probe into the money-laundering angle soon,” the source added.

Meanwhile, actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who have been arrested in the drugs case, were taken to KC General Hospital after they complained of health issues. After treatment, they were again questioned by the police. Ragini’s police custody ends on Friday and the police may not seek further extension of her custody. The actress has moved a bail petition in court and it may come up for hearing on Friday.

