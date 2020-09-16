STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Drug trade drags in unwary farmers

According to data from the State Excise Department, 1,060 marijuana/ganja plants grown on farmlands were seized and destroyed in the past year.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A CCB police team during the raid on ‘House of Life’, a four-acre luxury residence of Aditya Alva, at Mariyannanapalya near Hebbal on Tuesday morning | Shriram BN

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Caught amidst fluctuating prices for agricultural produce and lured by the prospect of some easy money, some farmers in the state are unwittingly falling prey to drug cartels. In the past one year, at least 100 cases have been registered in the state, including against farmers, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

According to data from the State Excise Department, 1,060 marijuana/ganja plants grown on farmlands were seized and destroyed in the past year. Each plant can yield up to 6-7 kg of ganja. A senior official from the Department of Agriculture, said that with drought and floods, and prices of agricultural produce crashing, some farmers tend to grow ganja as it is lucrative.  

‘Farmers given seeds by drug peddlers’

The farmers are provided the seeds by drug peddlers, an official said. In some cases, farmers may have given their land on lease to others who, in turn, would have grown ganja in the fields. When the enforcement authorities or local police find out, cases are also registered against the land owner (farmer), even if he was not in the know about what was cultivated, officials pointed out. The Agriculture Department is now taking up an initiative to sensitise farmers not to allow use of their land for any illegal activities.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Agriculture Minister B C Patil said he will issue a circular to all Joint Directors, stressing that farmers should be sensitised in this regard. “Just because a few cases are registered, one should not generalise that farmers are growing ganja. Most of them work very hard day and night,” he said. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar also appealed to farmers to verify the background of people to whom they lease out their land. “The land owners should have an agreement that whatever the lessee grows is not their responsibility. In the event cases are registered, the farmers should have some sort of document to protect them,’’ he felt.

ALL in a day
■CCB police summons actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray appear before them on Wednesday
■ On her first night in jail, actor Ragini Dwivedi is said to have stayed awake till morning and cried most of the time
■ Probe into drug raids across the country by the NCB has revealed that in some cases, transactions were carried out with overseas drug dealers through bitcoins on dark web
■ Bengaluru police have arrested five drug peddlers in separate cases and seized 17.5 kg of ganja and 2 kg of charas                       

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug racket Sandalwood Karnataka farmers
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)
Sasikala may be released from Bengaluru prison on January 27
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
China's attempt to alter status quo unacceptable: Rajnath Singh in LS
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp