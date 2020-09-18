STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka MLA to stage silent dharna in front of Kolar DC office over delay in road widening

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Roopa said the work is pending for no reason, adding that it's a daily nightmare for the general public who cross Ashok Nagar road

KGF MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: KGF MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar of the Congress said she will stage a silent dharna in front of the Kolar Deputy Commissioner Office without attending the assembly session demanding that the district administration and Public Works Department take up the road widening work as per the High Court and Deputy Commissioner order.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Roopa said the work is pending for no reason, adding that it's a daily nightmare for the general public who cross Ashok Nagar road. She said the dharna is not against any person, but in the interest of the people.

Explaining the details, Roopa said it was decided to widen two kilometres from the School of Mines to Gandhi Circle at a cost of Rs 3.7 crores. Accordingly, 1770 metres has been widened by the Public Works department. Later, a couple of people residing in Ashok Nagar approached the high court, following which the remaining 230 metre road widening could not be taken up.

Later, the high court directed the deputy commissioner to dispose of the matter. Accordingly, as per the high court direction, the deputy commissioner visited the spot and passed an order to widen it to 9 metres on both sides from the middle of the road.

But so far the road work has not been taken up. As she has not received any positive response, she said she has decided to sit on a silent dharna in front of the deputy commissioner's office on Saturday at 10.30 am. Until she gets a concrete answer, she will continue her agitation, she added.

It may be recalled that the work commenced almost six years back, but could not be completed for various reason though several protests were held in this regard by residents.

