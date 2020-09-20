STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Indian Coast Guard to set up first academy in Dakshina Kannada district over 158 acres of land

The Coast Guard Academy will come up on 158.23 acres of land in Kenjar, in Mangaluru taluk, which the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) handed over to the Coast Guard on Saturday. 

Published: 20th September 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Indian Coast Guard will set up its first academy in Kenjar village in Dakshina Kannada district to train officers from the defence forces. 

The Coast Guard Academy will come up on 158.23 acres of land in Kenjar, in Mangaluru taluk, which the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) handed over to the Coast Guard on Saturday. 

The process of land transfer was fast-tracked in March this year. Sources said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa communicated to the Defence Ministry the particulars of the land transfer on Saturday.
The academy will train officers of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Border Security Force (BSF) and defence agencies, and also provide maritime security training to personnel from nations friendly to India.

Deputy Inspector General S Babu Venkatesh, Commander of Coast Guard, Karnataka, told TNIE that the academy is expected to be functional within a year-and-a-half-or two years and a clear picture on the progress on this front is expected to emerge by mid-October. 

Initially, the academy was proposed to come up in Kannur district in Kerala for which the then Defence Minister A K Antony had laid the foundation stone in 2011. However, the project did not get clearance from the Union Environment Ministry. About two years ago, the project was shifted to Karnataka. The Coast Guard had sought 160 acres of land to set up the academy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coast Guard academy Dakshina Kannada
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp