Enraged relatives allegedly attack doctors over death of COVID patient at BIMS, Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Enraged over the death of a young COVID patient at BIMS, Belagavi, a mob allegedly attacked doctors and some other staff at the hospital around midnight on Monday.

A group of people, mostly relatives of the dead barged into the hospital soon after the patient died and ransacked the hospital premises before allegedly assaulting four medical staff including two doctors.

Before the situation turned out of hand, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Some weeks ago, an angry mob had set an ambulance on fire and also attacked the same hospital when a Covid patient had died.

Due to the recurring attacks, the doctors at BIMS, reportedly upset tore open their PPE kits protesting against the fresh round of assault on them.

Blaming the security staff and the police for the continued attacks at BIMS, they warned that until they got proper security they would not serve there.