Exorcist thrashes 2-year-old girl to death in Chitradurga

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The superstitious belief of her parents that she was possessed, cost the life of a two-year-old girl at Ajjikyathanahalli village near Chikkajajur in Chitradurga district late on Sunday night. Poornika’s parents took her to Yellamma Temple to let priest Rakesh exorcise her of ghosts. But when he allegedly started thrashing her with neem sticks, she collapsed and died. But Rakesh convinced the parents that the girl had been rid of spirits and she would be fine once she is treated. When the girl was rushed to hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. Rakesh has been arrested.