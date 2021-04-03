STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt modifies order on seating capacity in cinema halls amid pressure from film industry

Several actors including actors Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash, Rakshit Shetty, Duniya Viji took to their social media handles to condemn this order.

Published: 03rd April 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after it announced stringent measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the State Government modified its order on 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls, coming under pressure from the film industry. Cinema halls can now have full seating capacity till April 6.

"Under Clause 10 of the order, seating in cinema halls was restricted to a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to the CM to allow cinema halls to run at full capacity as advance online bookings have been made and due to non-receipt of advance notice. It is now decided that the restriction will be made applicable with effect from April 7, 2021," a fresh order from Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Just a few hours before Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa did a U-turn, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had insisted that the government was firm on its COVID-19 guidelines issued on Friday and that there won’t be any relaxation even if there is pressure from any sector. 

However, actor Puneeth Rajkumar, whose big budget movie Yuvarathna saw a grand release on Thursday, along with members of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce met the CM on Saturday evening and requested him to revoke the order, citing pre-bookings for movies that were released on Thursday. 

After Sandalwood, gyms also want norms relaxed

The State Government, on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19, on Friday had ordered 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls in seven districts including Bengaluru and Mysuru, among several other restrictions.

However, Sandalwood actors, producers and fans came down heavily on the decision and protested against it. They even ran a Twitter campaign with the hashtag "wewant100%seatingcapacity". Several prominent actors including Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash, Rakshit Shetty, Duniya Vijay and Kiccha Sudeep took to Twitter condemning the decision.

Film producer K Manju blamed the Health Minister for taking the decision. "The Health Minister's portfolio should be changed. He does not know how to contain the spread of the virus. Such orders will impact livelihoods of the entire Kannada cinema industry," he told media persons.

While fans gathered near theatres and raised slogans against the government, there was a mad rush for tickets for the big budget movie. However, experts on the Technical Advisory Committee are irked with CM’s decision under pressure from the film industry.

A senior doctor, who is one of the members, said, "It is unfortunate that such decisions have to be revoked. Restrictions at this time is a must, otherwise the state will be forced to impose a lockdown soon. Our health care system will be burdened and we will be seeing people dying due to COVID-19."

"There have been several such instances when our advice have been ignored or orders reversed. Such strict norms are necessary to break the transmission of the virus. The decision to prevent gatherings of any kind was taken only after several meetings with all ministers including the CM," he added.

Meanwhile, gym owners too have demanded that the government reconsider the decision on operating at 50 per cent capacity or announce a package for staff payments and maintenance. "There is pressure from some private schools also to allow them to function. There are similar demands from gym, swimming pool and club owners. Also, people want to conduct marriages with large gatherings," Dr Sudhakar said.

"These curbs are not permanent, let’s follow these temporary measures for some days... I’m not saying it (COVID-19 spread) can be controlled 100 per cent by these measures, but we can try to bring things under control," he explained.

"The government should be more careful while revoking such decisions as it can not only cause embarrassment to the state, but also lead to laxity in people who are already not following Covid-19 norms," a senior doctor at a private hospital said.

State Government’s U-turns in the past 

  • April 2020: Allowed two-wheelers and opening of IT-BT offices with one-third workforce, but withdrew the relaxations following criticism from health experts 

  • Nov 2020: Banned crackers for Deepavali, but revoked it later, allowing only green firecrackers

  • Dec 2020: Announced night curfew, but withdrew the order six hours before it was to be imposed 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID cases COVID 19 Karnataak cinema halls Karnataak theatres Coronavirus
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp