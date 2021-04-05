Eshwarappa showers praise on CM  Yediyurappa , tries to patch up 

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Sunday tried to patch up with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa by showering praises on him, and saying that it was the CM who had given him the green signal to celebrate Kanaka Jayanti in Karnataka.

They were both at Belludi branch mutt of Kaginele Kanaka gurupeeta. Eshwarappa said the government had also reacted positively to the issue of ST reservation for the Kuruba community. His statement comes just days after he wrote a letter to the Governor, alleging that Yediyurappa was interfering in his ministry. Despite this attempt at warming up, the two leaders did not smile at each other or exchange a word.

Both were present near the Revanasiddeshwara Gaddige for a puja, but didn’t interact. They were later seated in different sections for the entire programme. When the media sought a response on Eshwarappa’s letter, the Chief Minister snapped angrily, “Why do you want to discuss the issue, just leave it.”

BSY announces Rs 5cr for Kanaka statue

Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that the government will release Rs 5 crore to put up a monolithic Kanaka statue, which will be the biggest in the country, at Kellodu village of Hosadurga taluk.

He said that the government will also release Rs 30 crore, which is pending, to the Sangolli Rayanna Development Authority of Belagavi.

The government is committed to provide justice for all communities on the reservation issue. Based on

the recommendations of a three-member committee, constituted to look into demands of different communities on quota, a suitable decision acceptable by all will be taken, he added.

The government is expecting a favourable decision in the Supreme Court on an application seeking an increase in the reservation cap from the present 50 per cent, he said. On Kurubas demanding a Scheduled Tribe tag, he said an ethnographic study is being conducted, and based on its results, the government will decide, he added. The BJP will win all the three bypolls to Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha segment, he said confidently.