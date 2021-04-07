STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka minister Eshwarappa denies complaining to Governor about CM, slams Siddaramaiah

Asked to comment on Siddaramaiah's statement that he and Basangouda Yatnal were challenging Yediyurappa at the instigation of BL Santosh, Eshwarappa said it is just a figment of his imagination

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka's RDPR Minister and former DCM KS Eshwarappa, who courted controversy by meeting the Governor Vajubhai Vala recently, clarified on Wednesday that he only did so to seek clarifications regarding the transaction of business and not to complain against the CM BS Yediyurappa as was reported.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said he went to meet Vala since the governor has knowledge of these issues, having served as Finance Minister and presented the budget 18 times. Asked about his letter on the same issue to the party leadership and general secretary CT Ravi, he claimed that he was not complaining but only seeking clarification.

He also lashed out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. He said Siddaramaiah had made a statement recently that officials are not listening to Eshwarappa and that he should not remain in power for one second longer. Eshwarappa in turn retorted that Siddaramaiah should not remain as opposition leader and he should resign.

Asked to comment on Siddaramaiah's statement that he and Basangouda Yatnal were challenging Yediyurappa at the instigation of BL Santosh, Eshwarappa said it is just a figment of his imagination. He said Siddaramaiah should receive a Padma Shri for making up stories in the media. Eshwarappa said Yatnal should not make statements against Yediyurappa and Vijayendra in public and instead address issues within the party forum.

Eshwarappa went on to list out his achievements as minister and claimed his performance had been better as compared to the previous years.

Asked if he would take up these issues with General Secretary Arun Singh who is expected in Bangalore on Thursday, he said he will not answer the question.

