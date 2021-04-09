COVID-19: Night curfew in 7 Karnataka cities from Saturday night

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued an official order on the night curfew from 10 pm till 5 am that will come into effect in seven cities from tonight. The order prohibits movement of people barring those in need of medical help, passengers leaving/arriving in the night, and staff of essential services.

The 'Corona Curfew' aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic will be in effect in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Udupi-Manipal, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Tumakuru cities. As per the order, all movements and activities excluding the operation of medical and emergency services, visit hospitals for emergent treatment by patients accompanied by care takers, and movement of vehicles used for essential services, transport of goods including empty vehicles are prohibited.

Besides, people arriving or leaving these cities during the curfew hours can transport in any mode but will have to produce travel documents like tickets. Also, factories, companies, and establishments working in the night shift are allowed to operate and their employees should reach the workplace before 10 pm and leave only after 5 am.

Those who violate the instructions will be prosecuted under provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, and section 188 of the IPC.

Following the order, the police department has geared up for the strict enforcement of the curfew. Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who also issued prohibitory orders for the night curfew under section 144(1) of the CrPC, said the police will block the roads in the city to curb movement. He said that commercial establishments (like bars and pubs, which are open till late in the night) will have to ensure that the shops are shut and employees also reach home before 10 pm.

“If any shops are kept open during the curfew hours, legal action will be initiated against the management. We will also seize vehicles and book individuals who are found moving around for non-essential activities,” Pant warned, advising people to carry valid proof if they have to step out of the house during the curfew hours.