Mohammed Nalapad accused of threatening youth Congress VP

Nalapad allegedly asked others to remove the computer tables and gestured as if to assault her, she alleged in the complaint.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State vice-president of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Bhavya KR has filed a complaint against Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad and others, accusing them of abusing and threatening her.

Bhavya lodged a complaint with High Grounds police on Thursday, stating that Youth Congress state president Raksha Ramaiah and others were setting up a Covid-19 war room at the Congress office on Race Course Road on Thursday.

Around 12.45 pm, Nalapad, Bhaskar, Govardhan, Augustine and 15 others came there and allegedly asked them to stop it, hurled filthy abuses at her and threatened her. Nalapad allegedly asked others to remove the computer tables and gestured as if to assault her, she alleged in the complaint. Police registered a non-cognisable report and are looking into the matter.

