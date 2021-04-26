Prepare Covid protocols for smooth operations between border areas of Karnataka, Maharashtra: ADGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Stressing on the management of interstate borders, ADGP Railways Bhaskar Rao directed the district administration to prepare border protocols on Covid for smooth operations between border areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra during the pandemic.

Rao, who is in charge of Northern Range (Belagavi) to enforce Covid guidelines, visited Vijayapura and assessed the Covid situation with DC P Sunil Kumar, ZP CEO Govinda Reddy and SP Anupam Agrawal on Sunday. Rao said, “Border areas in Karnataka are far more developed than those in Maharashtra.

People from the other state may cross over for medical care. If the border protocol is not in place there are chances of illegal entry and clashes. I directed district officers to prepare a list of border protocols and distribute it to people on both sides of the border. We don’t have any objection to people from Maharashtra coming in, but they have to follow certain protocols.”

Emphasising on decentralisation of power, he said, “Administration decentralisation is the need of the hour for proper management of the pandemic. I have directed officers to appoint separate nodal officers for bed management and supply of oxygen and Remdesivir. Instead of centralising administration at the district level, I have instructed district and police officials to take it to the taluk level. It will help us achieve transparency and implement government guidelines at the grassroots.”

He said the people should take responsibility by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. They have to cooperate with the government to beat Covid. He appreciated SP Anupam Agrawal for achieving the highest vaccination rate among the district police. “Vijayapura police stand top among all the districts in achieving the highest vaccination rate in the department. Now, family members of the police personnel are being vaccinated,” he added.

