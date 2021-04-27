Free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group in govt hospitals in Karnataka

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday joined a list of states to announce free Covid- 19 vaccines to its citizens aged between 18 and 44. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that citizens between the ages of 18 and 44 will be given free Covid-19 vaccines at government hospitals from

May 1 when the fourth phase of the inoculation drive commences. So far, 17 other states including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Kerala have announced free vaccines for citizens.

The Karnataka Government has already placed an order for one crore doses of Astra-Zeneca CoviShield vaccines from Serum Institute of India, Pune.

“The Central Government is vaccinating those above the age of 45 for free and the State Government has decided to make vaccination for people between the ages 18 to 44 free,” Yediyurappa said.

As on Monday morning, Karnataka had inoculated 11,78,345 citizens with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. All those inoculated are either front line workers or health care workers or citizens above the age of 45. “We are witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, but other countries are seeing third and fourth waves. The only way to protect ourselves is vaccination,” said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

‘State spends Rs 400 crore for 1 crore doses’

“The Karnataka Government is spending Rs 400 crore to procure one crore doses of vaccine in the first phase and it will be used to inoculate citizens aged between 18-44 free of cost,” added Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Serum Institute of India has priced each dose of its vaccine at Rs 400 while Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been priced at Rs 600 per dose for state governments.

Both vaccines are procured by the Union Government at Rs 150 per dose and that is being used to vaccinate those above the age of 45 across the country. The Opposition in Karnataka had demanded free vaccination for all. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda too, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said free vaccination for all will be a humanitarian service if the Centre agrees to it.