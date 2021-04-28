STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways readies over 4100 beds in 258 coaches for asymptomatic COVID patients in Karnataka

DRM AK Verma said the coaches can be provided immediately if the state government requests them. "They can only be used to isolate asymptomatic COVID patients and are not hospital beds," he said.

Isolation beds on a train stationed inside Bengaluru (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway Zone has kept 258 COVID care coaches comprising 4128 beds spread across Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru Divisions in a state of readiness so that they can be deployed on an emergency basis if the state requires them, said a senior railway official. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan on Wednesday met the Divisional Railway Manager in Bengaluru to discuss the utilisation of these modified sleeper coaches.

DRM AK Verma said the isolation coaches can be provided on an immediate basis if the state government requests them. "They can only be used to isolate asymptomatic COVID patients and are not hospital beds. In case the Covid care centres in the state run out of beds, they can be used instead," he said. Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh presently utilise COVID isolation coaches for their patients.

A senior railway official said, "On Monday, we checked all the structural and electrical aspects. The coaches have been given a thorough cleaning too. Keeping in mind, the surging cases of the epidemic in the state, we have decided to be fully ready in case the state wants them."

The Hubballi Division has 90 coaches, Mysuru Division 95 and Bengaluru Division 73 coaches. "Each coach presently has eight beds but if the need arises the lower berth can be converted into a bed so that there are 16 beds in each coach. All of them are mobile and can be transported in areas where there are railway tracks," another official said.

In Bengaluru, the coaches are being stationed at the yards of KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur stations. Another official said that they are not meant for critically ill patients who require ICU and other life saving facilities.

Asked about the warm conditions inside the coaches, the official said, "The ambient temperature is fine and cooling would be ensured by fans in the coach.

Giving details on the all-India position on such coaches, a PIB release yesterday said the Railway Ministry has readied 4000 COVID care coaches with almost 64000 beds ready for use by states. At present, 169 coaches have been handed over to various states. Nagpur district is the latest to ask for them.

At Nandrubar in Maharashtra, 56 patients are currently utilising the facility and 322 beds are still available. The Railways is also mobilising isolation coaches at Ajni ICD area in Maharashtra following a request in this connection.

"In Delhi, the Railways has catered to the state government's demand for 75 COVID care coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 at Anand Vihar stations," it said.

The Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 20 coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore.

In UP, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by the state government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli & Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches).

