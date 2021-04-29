Despite Covid vaccine shortage, Karnataka wastes 0.14% of shots

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While politicians and officials point at a shortage of Covid vaccines, the Union Health Ministry’s report on Wednesday revealed that Karnataka has wasted 0.14 per cent of vaccine doses dispatched. The ministry officials stated that the Centre has so far released 15,95,96,140 doses to all states. Of this total consumption including wastage has been 14,89,76,248 doses.

The report showed that there was 27.75 per cent total wastage. Goa reported 4.85 per cent wastage, Kerala 4.36 per cent and Arunachal Pradesh 0.65 per cent. Lakshadweep wasted the highest of 9.76 per cent of vaccines, followed by Assam at 7.70 per cent.

Based on the rising demand for doses, including four lakh from Karnataka, of which two lakh is for Bengaluru alone, officials said that 57 lakh doses will be received by all states in the next three days. The Central Government stated that 1,06,19,892 doses are available with all states, making it clear that there is no shortage now.

The report stated that Karnataka received 94,47,900 doses, of which it consumed including wastage 91,01,215 (0.14 per cent wastage), while 3,46,685 doses are available.

The report also showed that Tamil Nadu received 65,28,950 doses and consumed 61,70,989. Kerala received 72,22,790 doses and consumed 71,07,072, Bihar received 79,50,970 doses and consumed 70,09,896, Madhya Pradesh received 89,24,720 and consumed 82,76,086, West Bengal received 1,09,83,340 and consumed 1,06,90,532, Gujarat received 1,29,69,330 and consumed 1,23,47,590, Rajasthan received 1,36,12,360 and consumed 1,32,20,358, Uttar Pradesh received 1,37,96,780 and consumed 1,25,03,943 and Maharashtra received 1,58,62,470 and consumed 1,53,56,151.

Health and BBMP officials said that they are confident that the vaccination drive can be scaled up and the third phase (for all aged above 18 years) would start uninterrupted.