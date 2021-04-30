STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devas entity penalised for abuse of law

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar dismissed the writ petition with cost of Rs 5 lakh payable in the name of the Registrar General of the high court within four weeks.

Published: 30th April 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt Ltd for abusing the process of law by filing a petition as a proxy on behalf of Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd. The case relates to an agreement for lease of space segment capacity on ISRO/Antrix S-Band satellite. 

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar dismissed the writ petition with cost of Rs 5 lakh payable in the name of the Registrar General of the high court within four weeks. The judge noted that the petition was filed a day prior to the date fixed for final hearing of the dispute on March 22, 2021 by the National Company Law Tribunal. This amounts to abuse of the process of law and a proxy on behalf of Devas, the judge noted.

