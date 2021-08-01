BMRCL gets RDSO certification; Kengeri Line Safety inspection on August 11, 12

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, is set to inspect the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line on August 11 and 12, said an official release. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has also received a crucial certificate for its rolling stock valid for the next five years from a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “The CMRS inspection involves complete checking of all parameters and a study of voluminous documents. A team from the Central team will arrive on August 10 itself to carry out some checks,” the MD said. However, he refused to commit to any date for opening up the new line. “The CMRS needs to first given the green signal to us and we will finalise the date later,” he added.

The line, fully completed ready was awaiting dates from Safety Commissioner AK Rai. He holds charge of safety for South Western and Southern Railway Zones too.

The 7.53-km Reach 2 extension line, which is an extension of the Purple Line, has six elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnana Bharathi, Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal. "After the line is operationalised, it would later be extended upto Challaghatta," the MD said. "We are expecting good traffic on the line. Kengeri is at a crucial location and public who need to head to Mysuru or other nearby areas from the City can alight here taking the Metro line and proceed from there," he said.

BMRCL has also received certification for its rolling stock from the Ministry’s Lucknow-based Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Elaborating on it, another senior official told TNIE, “Today, we have submitted following three documents to CMRS - Extension of speed certificate for rolling stock issued by RDSO for next five years, Fire safety certificates for station issued by GoK fire departments and Balance Licence for lifts and escalators.”

Regarding extension of validity certification, the official said, "Though we had applied in time, the documents submitted for scrutiny were quite voluminous. So we received confirmation only on Wednesday from RDSO Lucknow.”