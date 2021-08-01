STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BMRCL gets RDSO certification; Kengeri Line Safety inspection on August 11, 12

BMRCL has received certification for its rolling stock from the Ministry’s Lucknow-based Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Published: 01st August 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

BMRCL received a crucial certificate for its rolling stock. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, is set to inspect the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line on August 11 and 12, said an official release. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has also received a crucial certificate for its rolling stock valid for the next five years from a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “The CMRS inspection involves complete checking of all parameters and a study of voluminous documents. A team from the Central team will arrive on August 10 itself to carry out some checks,” the MD said.  However, he refused to commit to any date for opening up the new line. “The CMRS needs to first given the green signal to us and we will finalise the date later,” he added.

The line, fully completed ready was awaiting dates from Safety Commissioner AK Rai. He holds charge of safety for South Western and Southern Railway Zones too. 

The 7.53-km Reach 2 extension line, which is an extension of the Purple Line, has six elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnana Bharathi, Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal. "After the line is operationalised, it would later be extended upto Challaghatta," the MD said. "We are expecting good traffic on the line. Kengeri is at a crucial location and public who need to head to Mysuru or other nearby areas from the City can alight here taking the Metro line and proceed from there," he said.

BMRCL has also received certification for its rolling stock from the Ministry’s Lucknow-based Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Elaborating on it, another senior official told TNIE, “Today, we have submitted following three documents to CMRS - Extension of speed certificate for rolling stock issued by RDSO for next five years, Fire safety certificates for station issued by GoK fire departments and Balance Licence for lifts and escalators.”

Regarding extension of validity certification, the official said, "Though we had applied in time, the documents submitted for scrutiny were quite voluminous. So we received confirmation only on Wednesday from RDSO Lucknow.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bmrcl RDSO
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp