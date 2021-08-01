Now, RTPCR negative report must to enter Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid cases are spiking in neighbouring states, the Karnataka Government has made it mandatory for those coming in from Kerala and Maharshtra to carry a negative RTPCR report.

A circular issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar, stated that the RTPCR report should not be more than 72 hours old, irrespective of the vaccination status.

The guidelines are mandatory for those coming into Karnataka through any mode of transport -- road, rail or air. Airlines have been told to issue boarding passes to passengers only after they produce a negative RTPCR report. Railway authorities have to ensure that all passengers are carrying a negative report, it added.

DCs told to get vehicles checked

Deputy commissioners of districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, like Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi and Bidar, have been directed to make arrangements to check vehicles entering the State by setting up checkposts.

The RTPCR negative certificate is also mandatory for students and people visiting Karnataka for education, business or any other activity. Only children below two years old, healthcare workers and constitutional functionaries have been exempted.

In case of emergencies, like death and medical treatment, swab samples will be collected at the checkpost on arrival and based on the test reports the next course of action will be taken on the spot. The Southwestern Railways too issued directions that all those coming to the stations should carry negative test reports and that all special surveillance measures will be undertaken to ensure that Covid19 cases are under control.

What guidelines state