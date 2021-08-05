ED raids premises of ex-Congress leaders Roshan Baig, Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Delhi on Thursday morning conducted raids at the premises of former Congress ministers Roshan Baig and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) multi crore Ponzi scheme.

According to informed sources, the raids are being conducted at 15 locations of the two politicians in the city.



In July, the State government had provisionally attached the immovable and movable properties of the former Congress MLA and Minister R Roshan Baig under the Karnataka Protection of interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004 in the IMA scam.

The properties were attached by the Competent Authority in the IMA case, including the six immovable properties mentioned in the affidavit that Baig had submitted before the Election Commission in

2018 along with nomination papers for the Assembly elections.



In July, 2019, the ED had summoned Khan who was then Food and Civil Supplies and Minority Welfare Minister, for questioning in connection with selling his property at Richmond Town to IMA owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan. ED had registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

(PMLA) in the IMA case.