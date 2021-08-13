Second PUC exam scheduled from August 19, department starts preparations

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The education department has commenced its preparations for the second PUC examination that will be held for private students and for those unhappy with their retrospective grades given to them in July.

These students will write their examination with private students, who were not assessed earlier in July, for lack of objective data on their learning outcomes and evaluations.

Necessary instructions have been given to District Administrators to hold the second PUC examination, said minsiter for primary and secondary education BC Nagesh on Thursday.

He said the examination is scheduled to be held in August and September and the preparations for the examination will be overseen by the district administrator of each district.

Examinations are scheduled from August 19 to September 3. The minister held a meeting with the department officials in his office at Vidhana Soudha, where he instructed them to inform the district administrators to undertake all preparations.

As many as 18,414 students from 5546 colleges in the state will be writing the second PUC examination in as many as 187 examination centres.

All arrangements are to be finalised before August 17, the minister instructed.

As per the Karnataka Secure Examination system, arrangements are being made, Nagesh said.

200 metres around each examination centre will be declared a restricted area.

The minister also held a video conference with the district police officials about the necessary measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the examination.

This year, as the examination for second PUC students was not held, students were marked on their SSLC exam, first PUC, and internal assessments of second PUC. As many as 6.66 lakh students cleared the second PUC examination. However, those unhappy with the marks allocated were given a chance to register for the examination by July 30.