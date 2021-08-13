STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Turf clubs liable to pay GST on bet amount: Karnataka HC

The appellants contended that the judgement passed by the single judge is erroneous and liable to be set aside, and is opposed to the scheme and provisions of the GST law. 

Published: 13th August 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A division bench of the Karnataka High Court stayed the order of a single-judge bench which had struck down Rule 31A(3) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017, that makes turf clubs liable to pay GST on the entire bet amount received by the totaliser. 

Hearing the appeal filed by the Union of India and Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax, against the order of the single-judge bench, the division bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum stayed the order which struck down sub-rule (3) which was inserted with Rule 31-A, by issuing a notification on January 23, 2018. The appellants contended that the judgement passed by the single judge is erroneous and liable to be set aside, and is opposed to the scheme and provisions of the GST law. 

On June 2, 2021, the single bench had struck down the sub-rule on the ground that it is ultra vires of the provisions of the CGST Act, while allowing petitions filed by Bangalore Turf Club and Mysore Race Club Ltd questioning the rule. 

HC seeks timeline for demolition of illegal religious buildings
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to file an affidavit indicating the timeline for demolition and relocation of illegal religious structures. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after noting that an affidavit has been filed by the BBMP that only five such structures have been demolished so far out of the 277 illegal religious structures put up after September 29, 2009. The hearing was adjourned to September 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp