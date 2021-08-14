STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will not allow closure of loss-making industries in Karnataka, says Nirani

The State Government has urged the Centre to hand over land and the industrial township will be set up after it is handed over,  Nirani said.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:08 AM

Murugesh Nirani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Industries Department has chalked out a plan to revive loss-making corporations in the state, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Friday after assuming charge.
Nirani, who was handling the mines and geology department in the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, has been given the Industries portfolio in the new government headed by Basavaraj Bommai.

Nirani said there are several corporations such as Kalaburagi Cement Corporation, MySugar and Mysore Paper Mills that are on the brink of bankruptcy and measures will be taken to revive them. Stating that he will not allow closure of loss-making industries, Nirani said that during his recent visit to Delhi, he held discussions with Union ministers on reviving such corporations and making them profitable. Nirani said they will set up an industrial township on 3,000 acres of unused land at Kolar Gold Fields in Kolar district. The State Government has urged the Centre to hand over land and the industrial township will be set up after it is handed over,  Nirani said.

Nirani said land obtained from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board  must be used to set up industries and the government will not allow its misuse.  The government will ensure ease of doing business and give priority to create jobs, he said, adding they will appoint officials to be part of the Invest India scheme and provide all assistance to investors. During his earlier tenure as Industries Minister, Nirani had conducted the Global Investors’ Meet. The previous Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar had announced holding a GIM in February 2022. 

The officials should give priority to industries in the state and strict action will be taken against non-performers in the department, Nirani warned Industries Department officials, according to a statement from the minister’s office.

