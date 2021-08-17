Need tech to address challenges: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government of India proposes to set up a National Science & Technology Research University, bringing the Department of Science and Technology’s Research and Development institutes under its umbrella, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Monday.

He laid the foundation stone of the ‘Innovation & Development Centre’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru, and lauded the institution for playing an active role in this regard.

He added that the need of the hour was to inculcate scientific temper from a young age, and promote world-class scientific research that addresses societal problems. He urged the faculty members to ensure a congenial atmosphere for students to study, explore and conduct research.

Naidu said that research conducted by any institution should be relevant to society -- be it academic or industrial. “In this context, translational research assumes importance,” he said, lauding JNCASR for generating over 300 patents and promoting the establishment of a few startups based on indigenous inventions.

He congratulated Prof C N R Rao, who was nominated to the prestigious International Eni Award, 2020, for research into renewable energy sources and storage. Prof Rao, who will receive the award from the President of Italy in a few months, was deemed an inspiration for scientists not only in India but all over the world.