Will ensure safety of Afghans in Karnataka: Home Minister Jnanendra

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday, Jnanendra said there are 339 Afghan nationals in Karnataka, of which 192 are students.

Published: 19th August 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in Wazir Akbar Khan in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday assured citizens of Afghanistan staying in Karnataka that the State Government will ensure their safety and take up the issue of their visa extension with the Centre as the visas of many of them will expire in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday, Jnanendra said there are 339 Afghan nationals in Karnataka, of which 192 are students. “It has come to my notice that they are all worried about their future after the Taliban took over their country. On humanitarian grounds, the state will extend all possible support and protection to them,” he said.

Some of the Afghan nationals had expressed concerns over their visas expiring soon. “As the Union Government decides on extension of visas, I will take up the matter with the Chief Minister and the Centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has appointed a senior IPS officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the evacuation of Karnataka residents stranded in Afghanistan. 

Nodal officer to look into Af evacuations

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the government stated that ADGP-CID Umesh Kumar, has been appointed nodal officer to coordinate with the Centre for the safe evacuation of people from Karnataka stranded in Afghanistan, as there is turmoil in that country.

“The Centre has already set up a helpline to bring back Indians stranded in Afghanistan. To coordinate with the Centre on bringing back Kannadigas safely from Afghanistan, ADGP Umesh Kumar has been appointed nodal officer,” the notification stated, adding that a control room has been established in this regard. Information may be sent to the following numbers and email - 080-22094498, 080- 22942628,9480800187, afghan_kar@ksp.gov.in, and also be furnished directly to the MEA.

Details of informant name, contact number, address, relationship, name of persons staying in Af ghani s t an, their present location, occupation/ purpose of visit, passport details, and date of arrival in Afghanistan will have to be furnished.

