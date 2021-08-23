Miscreants set on fire VHP activist's fish shop in Karnataka
The Uppinangady police personnel, who visited the spot, are suspecting that the fire might be an attempt to provoke communal clashes in the region.
Published: 23rd August 2021
MAGALURU: Unknown miscreants late on Sunday night set a roadside shop on fire, reportedly belonging to a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activist in Karnataka.
The incident took place at Helegetu in Uppinangady on national highway.
Ashok, the owner of the shop, had stored fish and ice.
Puttur MLA also reached the incident site. He spoke to Puttur DySP and urged him to arrest the miscreants and initiate urgent probe.