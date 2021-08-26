No privatisation of power sector, promises minister

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Power Minister V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday ruled out any move to privatise the power sector in the State and clarified that there is no such proposal before the government. He said the government is focused on improving the quality of power and there is no need for such apprehensions.

Maintaining that he is not aware of the power bill moved by the Centre, he said the government has no role even in increasing the tariff as it is decided by the regulatory commission and power transmitters. He said the government has directed CESCOM officials to identify locations to put up 100 EV charging points on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway as many people are switching over to electric vehicles.

On the demand for grand Ganesha festival celebrations, he said the government is not against the celebrations, but it is committed to containing Covid. He visited Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts, where students pointed out that they don’t have a dean for the last four years.