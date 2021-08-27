Dual degree with colleges in USA to be free for diploma students for first three years

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The higher education department has collaborated with two colleges based out the United States of America, to give an international exposure to diploma students. This is under part of Internationalisation of higher education for global exposure to students, commissioner of Higher Education Pradeep P said, the state has been working towards a year towards it although the guidelines had come in the last 20 days.

He was talking to mediapersons at a breif on NEP implemention in Karnataka, on Friday.

He said now, after talks for a year, a curriculum, fee structure is finalised for a twinning programme (also known as a dual degree programme) with Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) for a Travel and Tourism Diploma and Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), US for a Cyber Security course.

At the end of three years, Karnataka will provide a diploma degree, and the US-based institutes will give associate degree.

First year, students will be in Karnataka, and taught by lecturers here in Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College.

Second year, Karnataka will coordinate and the said universities from abroad will hold online classes for these students here.

And in the third year, students will go to the colleges there.

AICTE approval has already been got for this, Pradeep said.

A cohort of just 30 students for each course will be able to go abroad. 70,000 students are given admissions each year, so for these students, an examination will be held for selection.

He said that in the third year, if they take up on-campus jobs, students can earn upto Rs 10 lakh.

After three years, there is an option of Optional Practical Training (OPT) -- where students can work in the USA -- they will receive work visas for it. And in the fourth year, students can earn upto Rs 30 lakhs.

After this, he said, the two colleges have collaborations with many univeristies and students can get a lateral entry into them for third year. And if they study for two more years, they will earn a degree in the USA.

The cost of the three year programme is Rs 20 lakhs. He said the fees cost is about a fourth of the cost for USA students.

A decision is being taken for the government to bear all the expenses for first three to four years. The higher education minister has got it approved by the chief minister, he said, hence it will be free.

This way, students at diploma level in Karnataka will get a global exposure, he said, and can play on a global field.