Karnataka plans textile, jewellery, spices parks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its efforts to give a fillip to the local economy and generate employment, the State Government has proposed to develop textile, jewellery and spices parks in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in New Delhi on Thursday, met Union Minister of Commerce and Textile Piyush Goyal, and the duo discussed the state’s new textile policy.

“The minister has asked the State Government to submit a proposal to establish a textile park in Karnataka. He assured us of all the required facilities, including subsidy from the Centre. He also said that he will help the state in forging tie-ups with national and international textile manufacturers. The proposed park will help in generating more employment, especially for women,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on Friday. The textile park is expected to come up in North Karnataka. It may be recalled that the UPA government, in 2011, had proposed to set up a mega textile park in Kalaburagi. The project, however, was scrapped last year owing to fund crunch.

Apart from the textile park, there is also a proposal to set up a jewellery park in the state. Bommai has asked the Jewellery Association to submit a detailed proposal on the requirements. He said that the sector has the potential to generate employment. The location of the park, however, is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani held discussion with Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, in Bengaluru on Friday on establishing a spices park at Ambale in Chikkamagaluru district. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board will provide financial assistance for the proposed spices park that will come up on 10 acres at Ambale. They also discussed establishing food processing units and providing guidance to farmers on exporting farm produce. “ We will strive to make Karnataka a leader in agriculture export,” Nirani added.