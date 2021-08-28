STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka plans textile, jewellery, spices parks

As part of its efforts to give a fillip to the local economy and generate employment, the State Government has proposed to develop textile, jewellery and spices parks in Karnataka.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being welcomed at the South India Jewellery Show in Bengaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its efforts to give a fillip to the local economy and generate employment, the State Government has proposed to develop textile, jewellery and spices parks in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in New Delhi on Thursday, met Union Minister of Commerce and Textile Piyush Goyal, and the duo discussed the state’s new textile policy.

“The minister has asked the State Government to submit a proposal to establish a textile park in Karnataka. He assured us of all the required facilities, including subsidy from the Centre. He also said that he will help the state in forging tie-ups with national and international textile manufacturers. The proposed park will help in generating more employment, especially for women,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on Friday. The textile park is expected to come up in North Karnataka. It may be recalled that the UPA government, in 2011, had proposed to set up a mega textile park in Kalaburagi. The project, however, was scrapped last year owing to fund crunch.

Apart from the textile park, there is also a proposal to set up a jewellery park in the state. Bommai has asked the Jewellery Association to submit a detailed proposal on the requirements. He said that the sector has the potential to generate employment. The location of the park, however, is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani held discussion with Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, in Bengaluru on Friday on establishing a spices park at Ambale in Chikkamagaluru district. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board will provide financial assistance for the proposed spices park that will come up on 10 acres at Ambale. They also discussed establishing food processing units and providing guidance to farmers on exporting farm produce. “ We will strive to make Karnataka a leader in agriculture export,” Nirani added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp