National Wildlife Board to assess impact of Hubballi-Ankola railway line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to make an independent assessment of the impact of the proposed Hubballi-Ankola Railway Line on the wildlife and submit a report.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a batch of public interest litigations against the project. In the order, the court noted that the railway line has to be constructed in the forest area.

There have been contentions relating to the viability of the project in the wildlife area. It is submitted that the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife reiterated its earlier decision and has recommended the project to the National Board for Wildlife for consideration, it said.

“We understand that development works should be carried out. However, we have to assess the impact on the wildlife and effort should be made to protect the wildlife. So, we direct the NBWL to carry out the survey of the area involving the project and assess the impact of the railway line in the forest area,” the court said.