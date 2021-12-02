STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

National Wildlife Board to assess impact of Hubballi-Ankola railway line

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a batch of public interest litigations against the project. 

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to make an independent assessment of the impact of the proposed Hubballi-Ankola Railway Line on the wildlife and submit a report. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a batch of public interest litigations against the project.  In the order, the court noted that the railway line has to be constructed in the forest area.

There have been contentions relating to the viability of the project in the wildlife area. It is submitted that the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife reiterated its earlier decision and has recommended the project to the National Board for Wildlife for consideration, it said. 

“We understand that development works should be carried out. However, we have to assess the impact on the wildlife and effort should be made to protect the wildlife. So, we direct the NBWL to carry out the survey of the area involving the project and assess the impact of the railway line in the forest area,” the court said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp