Air Taxi Service may soon start from Karnataka's Hubballi

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hubballi may soon get an air taxi service in the coming days as an agency has taken permission for the night parking facility at Hubballi airport. If everything goes according to the plan, an air taxi will be parked in the airport round the clock.

Though there is facility of landing at night and enough space to park crafts, there was no option of parking crafts in the night at Hubballi airport. Some airlines demanded permission for a night halt or parking at the airport and they were waiting for the nod of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCI).

Recently, a Gurugram based air service providing company called 'Air Taxi' had applied for night parking facility in Hubballi, for which permission has been granted.

An officer said, the airport has a facility for seven crafts parking at a time, but till now it hasn't been utilised as no air service is provided demanded the facility. Charter flights were used to book from other cities and the flights used to carry air passengers to/from here.

Airport Director Pramod Thakre said the Air Taxi agency opted for night parking permission for a four-seater aircraft and the DGCI has given permission. The agency has not yet given any concrete plan about their operation from the airport, once they give complete details, we will come to know whether it will be a scheduled or non scheduled flight.

The agency will park its craft here and operate from this airport. It would be a non-scheduled commercial flight service and give charter flight service from the city. People from the city or other cities with air connectivity can book charter flights from Hubballi, said another officer.

