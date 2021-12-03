STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood loss pegged at Rs 11k crore, crop on 10 lakh hectares damaged in Karnataka

Heavy rains in the last two months claimed 42 lives and left a trail of destruction in several districts.

From October 1 to November 21, the state got 307 mm rain as against the normal of 166 mm damaging crops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rains in the last two months claimed 42 lives and left a trail of destruction in several districts. The state government has pegged the losses at Rs 11,916 crore. Agriculture crops in over 7.9 lakh hectares, 1.25 lakh hectares of horticulture crops, 74,530 hectares of plantation crops and 243 hectares of sericulture crops have been damaged due to heavy rains in October and November 2021. According to the state government’s comprehensive report, the crop loss due to rains that damaged crops in around 9.9 lakh hectares is estimated at Rs 8,962.02 crore. 

Apart from standing crops, roads, bridges, culverts, electrical infrastructure, schools, hospitals, anganwadis, government buildings and other critical infrastructure has been affected. The overall estimated damage is pegged at Rs 11,916.30 crore and as per SDRF norms stands it is Rs  1,281.92 crores, the report stated. Sources said the state government sent the report to the Centre on Thursday.

Highlighting the extent of damage caused by the unprecedented rainfall, the report stated that heavy rains led to over-saturation of soil and inundation of fields for more than a week to a month, resulting in significant damages to standing crops near the harvesting stage and it also destroyed most of the Rabi crops, such as bengal gram, cotton, jowar, maize and chilli.

From October 1 to November 21, Karnataka received 307 mm rainfall as against its normal of 166mm, recording 85 per cent more rainfall, the report stated adding 23 out of 31 districts have recorded excess to large  excess rainfall. 

Without waiting for financial assistance from the Centre, the state is providing compensation to farmers for crop loss. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the officials to take up the process giving crop loss compensation on war-footing. However, farmers are not too happy with the compensation amount; Rs 6,800, Rs 13,500 and Rs 18000 per hectare for rainfed, irrigated/horticulture and perennial crops, respectively.

