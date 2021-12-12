STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karanataka woman who tried to ‘convert’ maid held for abetting suicide

The arrested, Noorjahan, is a 50-year-old matchmaker.

Published: 12th December 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru city police arrested a 50-year-old woman for abetment to suicide after four members of a family died recently. The arrested, Noorjahan, is a matchmaker. The family, Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26) and two children Sapna (8) and Samarth (4) were found dead at their house on Wednesday in the city. Nagesh reportedly smothered his wife and poisoned his two children and later hanged himself. Before ending his life, Nagesh had sent a voice message to ASI K Chandrashekar, accusing Noorjahan of trying to convert his wife, who worked as domestic help at her house and also blamed her for their death. 

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Saturday said preliminary investigation revealed that Vijayalaxmi was working at Noorjahan’s apartment. “Vijayalaxmi had told Noorjahan about her husband’s torture and the latter had advised her to divorce Nagesh. Noorjahan had assured Vijayalaxmi of finding a suitable groom for her. Nagesh came to know about Vijayalaxmi planning to convert to Islam along with children and the couple often fought over it. 

In October, Vijayalaxmi left the house and started living with Noorjahan, while Nagesh filed a missing complaint. He went to Noorjahan’s house and fought with her and Vijayalaxmi. They were reunited six days later,” the commissioner said. The evidence of Noorjahan’s promise of finding a new partner for Vijayalaxmi and other circumstantial evidence revealed that Noorjahan had abetted suicide, he said. Noorjahan was picked up the same day as the death of the family. She has been booked under Section 306(Abetment of suicide) and was arrested on Friday. She was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abetment of suicide Religious conversion attempt
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp