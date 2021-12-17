101 islands in Karnataka face threat of climate change, reveals study

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the impact of climate change is already being felt by citizens, with unprecedented and untimely rains even in December, a recent study by experts and government agencies has shown that 101 offshore islands in Karnataka will face the direct impact of climate change if nothing is done. Interestingly, of the 101 islands listed in the report, 47 are not even named.

The report — ‘Rapid Assessment of Blue Economy Potential in Karnataka 2021’, — prepared by the College of Fisheries under a contract to the World Bank, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Survey of India (SoI), Fisheries Department, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) and experts — is before the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for immediate action, since November.

A portion of this report has also been included in the Karnataka State Action Plan on Climate Change-Version 2, prepared by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), which is also before the MoEFCC for implementation since the last six months.

“While the government, at the COP-26 summit, has joined hands to support and protect island nations from the threat of climate change, little attention is being paid to the islands and coastline in India, especially in Karnataka. As the government is keen on encouraging tourism and activities, it is also eager to relax coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms, which poses a bigger threat,” said an expert working with MoEFCC.

Dr A Senthil Vel, Professor and Dean of College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, told The New Indian Express, “There are 1,238 islands in India, of which 120 are in Karnataka, 31 in Lakshwadeep and 340 in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Of the 120, 101 have been found to be facing climate change threat.”

‘Several islands not even named’

DR A Senthil Vel added, “Even as some are visited and utilised, like Netrani and St Mary’s Island, many are not even named. Each of the 101 listed islands are measured and mapped by SoI, but not named. Some can be used for fishing and tourism. There is a need for recognition and protection.”

He added that the islands are 5-6 miles away from the shoreline and the smallest is 830 sqkm in area. Each island can be utilised for some purpose. Seven unnamed islands of the 101 are yet to be even surveyed.

Soil erosion in coastal areas

The report prepared by EMPRI also points to the threat of soil erosion in coastal areas. It states that the entire shoreline is slowly eroding.

Citing the example of beaches at Ullal in Dakshin Kannada, the EMPRI report stated that it is losing more than one metre of shoreline annually and Bhavikeri in Uttara Kannada was also seen losing more than 1.3 metres annually.

It also stated Yermal and Devbagh shoreline has in fact increased by 3.1 metres annually. The EMPRI, in its report, also listed 94 islands and beaches which face threat, of which 23 are inhabited or frequented by fishing communities, farmers and locals. Researchers point out that the islands have potential for tourism and fisheries and should be protected.

Dr Venkatray Nayak, retired Professor of Marine Biology, said many islands have heritage and historic value. They have forts, temples and other places of worship which are frequented by villagers and local folks, but need protection.