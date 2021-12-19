STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Genie in a bottle

A Bengaluru-based organisation is educating farmers on using organic techniques to foster soil sustainability and conservation

Published: 19th December 2021 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

SOIL founder secretary P Srinivas Vasu explains about the features of soil to some participants at a workshop

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  There is a reason why Indian farmers occupy the sacred position of ‘Sons of the Soil’. Cementing a symbiotic bond with the very soil they till, they have the gift of enriching the ‘life-giving’ property of that land, which over time feeds millions.

Soil is the embodiment of evolution, blessed with fertility to support massive ecosystems. For a predominantly agricultural country like India, it also becomes an economic asset, apart from being an emotional one. Soil conservation is imperative for the citizen, the farmer and the country as a whole. For several years now, the agriculture department has been emphasising the need to understand soil fertility and quality, prior to cultivation of crops.

Over the years, chemical fertilisers have been used to increase yields, but with growing awareness, there has been a considerable shift towards organic farming. Aimed at this, Bengaluru-based Sustainable Organic Initiatives for Livelihood (SOIL) aims to conserve soil health and educate the farming community about understanding, conserving and protecting life of the soil.

SOIL founder secretary P Srinivas Vasu is engaged in protecting and rebuilding soil health across Karnataka, with a focus on promoting sustainable agriculture. He has developed a demonstration module through which he educates farmers about ascertaining the quality and fertility of the soil on their land in a simple way. Called the ‘bottle method’, Vasu explains its features: “Fill three-fourths of a bottle with water, with half of it already filled with soil. Shake it for about 5-10 minutes and leave it still for 4-5 hours. By this, one can have a clear picture of the soil’s content like – sand, clay, and also the percentage of organic material.”

After gathering basic knowledge about the soil’s quality, the next step is to understand its physical and biological traits and composition. Physical features like colour, appearance, whether the soil is hot or cold in nature (by holding some of it in bare hands), and above all, when the soil is dropped on the ground, will it release any dust particles, are to be observed. Fertility of soil is termed as good when it is composed of certain physical characteristics – like its dark colour, aroma, porous quality, whether it contains organic matterl, and whether it is cool.

Speaking about soil’s biological features, Vasu says, “Soil is a living world, supporting life within its many hues and depths. Several kinds of critters, such as millipedes, centipedes, ants, earthworms and other insects call soil home and live off its many nutrients. It’s these organisms living in the soil which add more life to it.” Further he adds, the quality of soil depends on three ‘Ms’ – Organic Matter, Moisture and Microbes. Organic matter creates pores in the soil to support air and water circulation, while soil moisture is formed or developed in those pores created between soil particles, and diversified soil microbes emerge and transform organic matter into nutrients.

He emphasises that with an increase in organic matter in the soil, further diversified soil life is invited, fed, nurtured and protected, thereby sustaining plant life above.

Improving soil fertility
Vasu says by adding organic matter, the resultant fertile soil produces diversified nutritious food, which feeds the hungry. There are several kinds of organic matter which can be added to the soil, i.e., greenleaf manure, farmyard manure, compost, vermicompost, organic liquid manures, weed tea, multiple cropping, tank silt application, cattle herd manure, oil cakes and mulching.

Accordingly, Vasu, along with his team member B Prabhakara, is involved in educating farmers about conserving soil fertility and quality using simple means. So far, Vasu and Prabhakara have organised over 1,000 seminars and workshops for farmers in different parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where they teach ways to protect soil health and improve crop yield – triggering off a green revolution of their own. 

About SOIL

Sustainable Organic Initiatives for Livelihood was started to address nutritional food security for life above and below soils

 Its mission is to protect soil microbes and engage with diversity-based ecological farming systems through education, demonstration, research and advocacy

Its Objectives

Empower gram panchayats to build soil health centres to address problematic soils in the region

Educate students and youth on the relationship between soil life and humans

Employ diversity-based ecological farming practices to achieve balance between soil and biodiversity

Contact: soilvasu@gmail.com +91 94834 67779

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp