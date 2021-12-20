STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Home buyers submit plea to CM Basavaraj Bommai's office to solve Karnataka RERA issues

Highlights various issues with implementation of RERA, home buyers wrote about the lack of action taken against erring builders.

Published: 20th December 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home buyers submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office to rectify the shortcomings of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

Several home buyers, as part of the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum, visited Town Hall on Saturday to present a memorandum to the CM, who was attending a book release event there. The home buyers also spoke to BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh regarding the implementation of RERA in the state.

The memorandum highlighted various issues with the implementation of RERA, including inadequate action taken against builders who were repeat offenders, asking for penalties to be levied or arrests to be made against them.

The forum suggested that a proper timeline be set to deal with pending cases since the Authority’s inception. In addition, they asked for background checks to be made on builders before project approval and more transparency regarding RERA processes.

The home buyers also visited the K-RERA offices to follow up on a memorandum submitted to the Authority on December 4. They spoke to K-RERA member D Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who advised them on the various processes RERA is involved with, as well as on ensuring them that their complaints will be resolved quickly. 

He also informed that K-RERA had recommended the Karnataka government to set up a bench to address complaints pertaining to delay interest that is yet to be paid to home buyers. "He advised us to submit individual, rather than group applications, and suggested that we also appeal to the government with regard to setting up of a separate bench or tribunal to deal with delayed interest complaints," said Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, a forum member.

Several home buyers had faced numerous issues when dealing with builders, including non-compliant projects, projects that had been delivered years after the promised date and abandonment of projects altogether. Members also accused builders of obtaining completion and occupancy certificates from RERA under false pretenses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka RERA Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Home Buyers Forum
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp