Home buyers submit plea to CM Basavaraj Bommai's office to solve Karnataka RERA issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home buyers submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office to rectify the shortcomings of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

Several home buyers, as part of the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum, visited Town Hall on Saturday to present a memorandum to the CM, who was attending a book release event there. The home buyers also spoke to BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh regarding the implementation of RERA in the state.

The memorandum highlighted various issues with the implementation of RERA, including inadequate action taken against builders who were repeat offenders, asking for penalties to be levied or arrests to be made against them.

The forum suggested that a proper timeline be set to deal with pending cases since the Authority’s inception. In addition, they asked for background checks to be made on builders before project approval and more transparency regarding RERA processes.

The home buyers also visited the K-RERA offices to follow up on a memorandum submitted to the Authority on December 4. They spoke to K-RERA member D Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who advised them on the various processes RERA is involved with, as well as on ensuring them that their complaints will be resolved quickly.

He also informed that K-RERA had recommended the Karnataka government to set up a bench to address complaints pertaining to delay interest that is yet to be paid to home buyers. "He advised us to submit individual, rather than group applications, and suggested that we also appeal to the government with regard to setting up of a separate bench or tribunal to deal with delayed interest complaints," said Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, a forum member.

Several home buyers had faced numerous issues when dealing with builders, including non-compliant projects, projects that had been delivered years after the promised date and abandonment of projects altogether. Members also accused builders of obtaining completion and occupancy certificates from RERA under false pretenses.