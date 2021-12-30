STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi govt committed to Mekedatu project: MP Pratap Simha

“Mekedatu project took a back seat during S M Krishna’s tenure as chief minister while during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, we supported it and even met the prime minister,” he said.

Published: 30th December 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stating that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government which took the Cauvery dispute to a logical end, Mysuru-Kodagu MP   said the Mekedatu issue will also be resolved in the interest of the people of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the two-time MP said earlier the state had to release 195 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, but the Modi government convinced the court to bring it down to 171 TMC, which helped us to get our share of water.

Calling the padayatra planned by Congress “another gimmick”, Simha said what is the need for a movement or a padayatra when his party was committed to take the project further. “Opposition must focus on discussing the subject in the Assembly,” he said.

