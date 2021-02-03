Nursing college near Mangaluru sealed after 49 Kerala students test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A private nursing college at Ullal near Mangaluru was sealed on Wednesday after 49 students tested positive for COVID-19. All the students who have been infected are from Kerala. The college is located a few kilometres away from the inter-state border and the majority of students are from Kerala.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayary said four days ago, six students of the college had influence like illness (ILU) after which they were subjected to tests and all of them were found to be positive for COVID-19.

Subsequently, all other students and staff of the college were tested by treating them as primary contacts. The results arrived on Wednesday and 43 of them tested positive. Soon, the Ullal City Municipality sealed the college premises.

The DHO said the college has been declared a containment zone for 14 days and none of the staff and students currently inside the premises can go out nor can anyone enter from outside. Those who have tested negative will be tested once again on the seventh day.