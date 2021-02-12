STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delimitation of Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat segments commences

Ahead of the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, the State Election Commission has started the process of delimitation of constituencies.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for represenational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, the State Election Commission has started the process of delimitation of constituencies. The elections are likely to be held in May or June and political parties have already started preparations.This time, number of ZP seats in the state will increase by around 100 to 1,190 and TP seats will be reduce by around 600 to 3,273. 

State Election Commissioner Dr B Basavaraju said the number of ZP seats will increase as population per constituency limit has been decreased from 40,000 to 35,000 and TP seats will come down as population per constituency has been increased from 10,000 to 12,500.

“Number of TP seats will come down by around 600 and ZP seats will increase by around 100,” he said. The SEC has finalised the number of ZP and TP seats in each district and taluk based on the information received from the respective deputy commissioners. 

Now, the DCs have been asked to fix the boundaries for those constituencies and provide the details to the SEC before February 22.

“We have initiated the delimitation process and it will be finalised after getting information from the DCs and also there will be a provision for people to file objections, if any,” the SEC said.  The State Election Commission conducts elections to rural and urban local bodies. 

