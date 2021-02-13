STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Glitch hits IRCTC site for 2 hours, users fume

Many weekend plans were cancelled last minute on Friday afternoon when the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website stopped working due to a technical glitch.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railways

Representational Image.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many weekend plans were cancelled last minute on Friday afternoon when the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website stopped working due to a technical glitch. The issue was rectified after 2 hours and 40 minutes. The glitch occurred around 11.45 am and was sorted out by 2.25 pm. The website informed the public only at 1.19 pm on its official Twitter handle after twitterati lashed out at the corporation. Those trying to book individually were alerted that the site was under maintenance at 12.30 pm. 

Confirming the development, a spokesperson for IRCTC from New Delhi told TNIE, “A technical glitch occurred but fixed it right later. This happens very rarely. It is happening possibly after two years,” he said.Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar was among those in Bengaluru trying to book a ticket to travel on Saturday. “Initially, the website was very slow and I was not able to login. After a few attempts, I could, but then couldn’t proceed with the booking.

Around 45 minutes later, at 12.30 pm, a message said the site was under maintenance and it would take some time. I was struggling to book tickets for one-and-a-half hours. Similarly, many others who were trying to make bookings would have had a terrible time. Hope this does not repeat in the future.” Dhanbad-based Santhosh Kumar Mahli was upset when he received a pop up message only after three hours that the site is shut for maintenance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRCTC Indian Railway
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp