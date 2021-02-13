Glitch hits IRCTC site for 2 hours, users fume

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: Many weekend plans were cancelled last minute on Friday afternoon when the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website stopped working due to a technical glitch. The issue was rectified after 2 hours and 40 minutes. The glitch occurred around 11.45 am and was sorted out by 2.25 pm. The website informed the public only at 1.19 pm on its official Twitter handle after twitterati lashed out at the corporation. Those trying to book individually were alerted that the site was under maintenance at 12.30 pm.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson for IRCTC from New Delhi told TNIE, “A technical glitch occurred but fixed it right later. This happens very rarely. It is happening possibly after two years,” he said.Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar was among those in Bengaluru trying to book a ticket to travel on Saturday. “Initially, the website was very slow and I was not able to login. After a few attempts, I could, but then couldn’t proceed with the booking.

Around 45 minutes later, at 12.30 pm, a message said the site was under maintenance and it would take some time. I was struggling to book tickets for one-and-a-half hours. Similarly, many others who were trying to make bookings would have had a terrible time. Hope this does not repeat in the future.” Dhanbad-based Santhosh Kumar Mahli was upset when he received a pop up message only after three hours that the site is shut for maintenance.